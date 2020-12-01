Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

By Marsha Heller | December 1, 2020 at 9:06 AM CST - Updated December 1 at 9:06 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,190 new COVID-19 cases and 85 additional deaths on Monday.

Currently, there are 5,849 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 1,217 are in the ICU and 715 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Illinois is 12.2 percent.

A total of 726,304 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 12,278 deaths.

Currently, 10,497,998 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

