Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 2,124 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths on Monday.
Currently, 1,741 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across Kentucky. Of these patients, 421 are in the ICU and 229 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 9.42 percent.
A total of 179,041 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,908 deaths and 28,281 recoveries.
Currently, 2,790,462 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
