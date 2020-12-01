Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

Many spend Black Friday starting their holiday shopping, but in Louisville, the lines were packed at UofL Health's COVID testing location. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller | December 1, 2020 at 8:23 AM CST - Updated December 1 at 8:23 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 2,124 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths on Monday.

Currently, 1,741 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across Kentucky. Of these patients, 421 are in the ICU and 229 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 9.42 percent.

A total of 179,041 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,908 deaths and 28,281 recoveries.

Currently, 2,790,462 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.

