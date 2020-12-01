Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 88 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 1.
A breakdown of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 57
- Total cases - 3,785
- Total deaths - 77
Franklin County
- New cases - 31
- Additional deaths - 1
- Total cases - 2,175
- Total deaths - 26
The additional death in Franklin County was a woman in her 80s.
The new positive cases are currently being isolated. They include:
Franklin County
- Females - one under 10, one teenager, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, four in their 40s, one in their 50s, five in their 60s, one in their 70s and two in their 80s
- Males - one under 10, five in their 20s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
Williamson County
- Females - one under 10, two tweens, two teenagers, six in their 20s, four in their 30s, three in their 40s, eight in their 50s, three in their 60s, four in their 70s two in their 80s and one in their 90s
- Males - one teenager, four in their 20s, one in their 30s, four in their 40s, two in their 50s, six in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 80s
According to the health department, they are believed to have acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases, social gatherings, church settings, community events or through transmission in the community.
As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 3,785 cases in Williamson County and 2,175 cases in Franklin County, including 77 deaths in Williamson County and 26 deaths in Franklin County. A total of 1,975 have recovered in Williamson County and 1,133 have recovered in Franklin County.
