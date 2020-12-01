First Day of Meteorological Winter!

Lighter northwesterly winds today will still make it feel cooler by a few degrees in several areas through the morning hours. Temperatures will continue to drop into the 20s for most areas with isolated areas in the teens further north in southeast Missouri and Illinois. Sunny skies today with chilly temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will slowly increase tonight into Wednesday. Tomorrow will be one of the warmer days this week in the low 50s.
The next event to watch will be Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. There is a system moving across the Heartland that will bring showers and the potential for a wintry mix during this time. The further we head into Thursday; this will be all rain due to warmer temperatures.
Cooler air will still be around near the end of the week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.