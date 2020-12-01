Egyptian Health Dept. reports 41 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 1.
The newly reported cases include:
Saline County
- Female - one in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 60s, two in their 70s, four demographics unknown (case status in progress)
- Male - one in their teens, one in their 40s, three in their 60s
- Note - a male was transferred to their local health department
Gallatin County
- Female - one in their 40s
- Male - two in their 20s and one in their 40s
White County
- Female - two in their teens, two in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s, two demographics unknown (case status in progress)
- Male - one in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s
- Note - a female was transferred to their local health department
As of Tuesday, Saline County had a total of 1,248 positive cases, including 26 deaths; White County had a total of 698 cases, including nine deaths; and Gallatin County had a total of 223 cases, including two deaths.
