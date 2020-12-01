City of Carbondale announces holiday lights contest

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is excited to announced the kick-off of the 3rd Annual “Let it Glow” holiday lights contest.
You can share pictures of your holiday lights display by tagging the city on Facebook or emailing photos to contest@explorecarbondale.com. The city will accept contest entries through Dec. 18.
There will be two categories: residential and business.
Winners will receive a special holiday yard sign and a $50 gift card to Ace Hardware.
For more information about the contest, call Carbondale Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge at 618-559-1939.
