Black Exchange Holiday Shop promotes local, minority-owned businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Community group One City has partnered with 20 North Pacific to host a sales event for local minority businesses.
“It is an opportunity for local black-owned businesses to display their products and merchandise for the community to come out and shop.”
One City work life community coordinator Makenya Owens said she’s happy to be able to provide local venders a place to display their merchandise.
“This is different from social media, it’s different from having a brick and mortar building. It’s an opportunity to really bring everybody together in one space.”
This weekend the One City community space will be transformed into a vendor’s paradise as black-owned businesses will promote and sell merchandise to the community.
“The community needs to work together and it’s actually up to us as members of the community to aid an end in the disenfranchisement of black on businesses and businesses that aren’t quite established yet.”
Co-founder of 20 North Pacific Paris Newson said just because it’s called The Black Exchange, that doesn’t mean everyone isn’t invited.
“We felt the need to highlight that there is an entire segment of business owners that don’t quite get the same opportunities as others,” Newson said.
She said having this event opens doors for black entrepreneurs.
“A lot of us don’t have a brick and mortar places. We tend to not have the funds or think we don’t have ways and abilities to finance these adventures,” she said. “So here at One City and there are some space, there’s a lot of space, to allow multiple vendors to be here and participate and get access to the same sort of shoppers that are shopping down Main Street and Broadway and things like that.”
The Black Exchange Holiday Shop takes place at One City on Saturday, December 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
