Another cold night in the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. It was another chilly day across the area evening with plenty of sunshine. Skies will remain clear for the first half of the evening and this will allow temperatures to fall rapidly. Readings will fall into the 20s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20s with a few upper teens in our eastern counties.