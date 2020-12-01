Another cold night in the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. It was another chilly day across the area evening with plenty of sunshine. Skies will remain clear for the first half of the evening and this will allow temperatures to fall rapidly. Readings will fall into the 20s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20s with a few upper teens in our eastern counties.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with clouds increase late in the day. Highs will reach the upper 40s northeast to middle 50s southwest. Clouds will continue to increase overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We will likely see a few isolated showers develop towards Thursday morning. There is a chance wet snow could mix in at times, especially across parts of Southeast Missouri. at this time no accumulation is expected.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.