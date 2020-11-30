18-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car on U.S. Hwy. 51 in rural De Soto, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An 18 year old was hit and killed trying to flag down a vehicle on U.S. Highway 51 on Sunday, November 29.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:08 p.m., a vehicle became disabled and pulled to the shoulder of the road on Highway 51 near Fox Road.
One of the passengers, a 18 year old from Carbondale, got out of the vehicle and walked onto the highway to try to flag down a passing vehicle.
Deputies say a red 1998 Chevrolet truck, driving by a 63-year-old Mt. Vernon man, was going southbound on Highway 51, approaching the stalled vehicle. They say the man did not see the teen until moments before hitting him.
The teen was taken by ambulance to a Carbondale hospital where he died from his injuries a short time later.
The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office traffic crash reconstructionist.
The Jackson County Ambulance Service and DeSoto Police Department assisted at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.