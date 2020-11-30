What you need to know Nov. 30

Break out the winter coats. Today will be the coldest day of the season so far. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | November 30, 2020 at 3:31 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 3:31 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, November 30.

First Alert Weather

It will be a blustery, cold last day of November.

Today will likely be the coldest day of the season so far.

A few flurries are possible this morning east of the Mississippi River.

Strong northwesterly winds could gust up to 30 mph this morning.

This will make it feel like the teens and the 20s through the day.

This afternoon will be sunny, dry, breezy and cold.

Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Tonight, expect the low 20s and upper teens with clear skies.

The rest of the week will be chilly with highs ranging in the mid-to-upper 40s.

We are keeping a close eye on Thursday. There is a chance for showers, but if there is enough cold air there could be some snowflakes.

