What you need to know Nov. 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, November 30.
It will be a blustery, cold last day of November.
Today will likely be the coldest day of the season so far.
A few flurries are possible this morning east of the Mississippi River.
Strong northwesterly winds could gust up to 30 mph this morning.
This will make it feel like the teens and the 20s through the day.
This afternoon will be sunny, dry, breezy and cold.
Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Tonight, expect the low 20s and upper teens with clear skies.
The rest of the week will be chilly with highs ranging in the mid-to-upper 40s.
We are keeping a close eye on Thursday. There is a chance for showers, but if there is enough cold air there could be some snowflakes.
- President-elect Joe Biden fractured his right foot while playing with one of his dogs, an injury discovered in a scan Sunday and that will likely require him to wear a boot for several weeks, his doctor said.
- Wisconsin finished a recount of its presidential results on Sunday, confirming Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in the key battleground state.
- The nation’s top infectious disease expert said Sunday that the U.S. may see a “surge upon a surge” of the coronavirus over the coming weeks.
- A panel of U.S. advisers will meet Tuesday to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine will be given out once one has been approved.
- Governors and state lawmakers are racing to get pandemic relief to small-business owners, the unemployed, renters and others whose livelihoods have been upended by the widening coronavirus outbreak.
- Merriam-Webster on Monday announced “pandemic” as its 2020 word of the year.
- Dave Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who was the body, though not the voice, of arch-villain Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, has died. He was 85.
- George Clooney is just like us, maybe. The star said he does his own haircuts with a device famously touted in infomercials.
- Authorities in Tennessee are investigating after two family dogs were found shot to death with Christmas lights tied around their bodies.
- An Ohio mother is facing charges after police say she locked her two young children inside the family apartment and left them in “deplorable conditions” without supervision or food.
- A mysterious silver monolith that was placed in the Utah desert has disappeared less than 10 days after it was spotted by wildlife biologists performing a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.