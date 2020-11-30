Union Co. at COVID-19 Orange Warning Level

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on November 30 that Union County has entered the Orange Warning Level on the state’s COVID-19 risk metrics.
An orange level designation indicates there is an increased COVID-19 risk in the community.
Union County joins the rest of the Southern Seven region at the orange level.
Residents in Union, Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Pulaski Counties are urged to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to the Southern Seven Health Department, all seven counties showed an increase in two risk metrics: new cases per 100,000 and test positivity percentage.
These factors from November 15 to 21 led to an orange ‘Warning’ designation for Union County and kept the other six at the same level.
“It’s disappointing to see that all of our counties in the Southern Seven region are now in the orange warning zone,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “These latest numbers show just how rampant COVID-19 infections are in our region right now. Unfortunately it also shows that many of our community members are not taking the most basic precautions to reduce the spread of coronavirus.”
S7HD said it will continue to work with businesses and the community to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 which include mobile testing events, building contact tracing, identifying executive order violations at businesses and providing public health education and guidance for schools, childcare providers, long-term care facilities, and other industries.
Every southern Illinois county, except Gallatin, is at the Orange Warning Level.
A free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event was held in Cairo at the Head Start Early Learning Center on Saturday.
Health officials tested 131 individuals.
The tests were given regardless of symptoms.
According to S7HD, a total of 901 people have been tested for COVID-19 at events in the seven county region since they began in September.
