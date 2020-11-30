Truck theft investigation leads to 3 arrests

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men and one woman were arrested in connection with a truck theft investigation in Calloway County, Kentucky.
On Sunday night, November 29, Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol spotted a red Ford Ranger pick-up truck that was reported stolen from a home on Cypress Trail in New Concord.
The stolen truck was spotted on Highway 121 South near Henderson Road in the New Concord area.
The deputies stopped the truck and arrested the driver, 41-year-old Kelly Morton of New Concord.
Morton was booked into the Calloway County Jail and charged with stealing a vehicle, forgery and other various traffic related offenses. He was also served a warrant for burglary in connection with a Murray Police Department investigation.
After Morton’s arrest, deputies obtained a warrant and searched his home on Saddle Lane.
During the search deputies said they found more items stolen in connection with the truck theft, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Two residents of the home were arrested and booked into the Calloway County Jail.
Daniel “Shane” Arrington, 48, and Holly R. Crosno, 27, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
