St. Francois Co. Health Dept. reports more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 20

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Francois County Health Department reported more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on November 20.
That brings the total number of active cases to more than 1,000 in the county.
The health department also reported a total of 44 deaths from the virus.
They say due to the surge in cases, it is impossible for staff to report timely, accurate data in regards to positive cases, recovered cases and more. They are now referring everyone to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services dashboard.
County-specific data can be found by clicking here.
You will need to select “St. Francois” in the jurisdiction drop-down box.
