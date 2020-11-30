Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths from Nov. 26-29

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported five additional deaths from November 26-29.
The individuals were a man in his 80s from Hardin County, a man in his 80s from Johnson County, a woman in her 70s from Massac County, a man in his 60s from Union County and another man in his 70s from Union County.
That brings the total number of deaths in the Southern Seven region to 34.
On Monday, Nov. 30, the health department reported 260 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and 80 newly recovered.
The total number of active cases was 1,523, with a cumulative total cases of 3,427.
