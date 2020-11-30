Snow showers move out...colder air settles in

Scattered snow showers will move out of the Heartland through the afternoon hours, and sunshine will return from west to east through the day. Much of the southeastern half of the Heartland won’t see much sunshine today, but clouds will clear out this evening. The clearer skies tonight will really allow temperatures to bottom out. Lows by early Tuesday morning will be near 20 degrees in many areas. Lots of sunshine expected for your Tuesday, which will make the cooler air more tolerable. Highs on Tuesday will be back in the 40s. Our next chances for precipitation will move into the Heartland on Thursday. The precipitation looks light, but a little wintry mix is possible.