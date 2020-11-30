Schools prepare for second round of remote learning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As COVID-19 cases rise, schools are preparing in case of another shutdown, and Southeast Missouri State University is now going fully remote.
“People just understand that this is probably the safest route for us to take,” said Dr. Mike Godard.
Southeast Missouri State University Provost Mike Goddard said they planned to go online at the end of the fall semester back in July, so this time should be a much easier transition for students.
“That planning process was much, much different this time around and students also as a result of that knew what was in front of them and could make plans for what’s best for them,” said Godard.
Dr. Godard explained despite going fully online for the rest of the semester, students still have access to all buildings on campus to help adjust to online learning for the second time.
“I’m hoping that we’re all staying safe and healthy, so we can stay in school because kids need that,” said Samantha Rose.
Clippard Elementary teacher Samantha Rose said although she is happy to be face-to-face with her students, she teaches her class with one-on-one devices in case of another shutdown.
“So, we make sure all students have their own Chromebook, their headphones and their own mouse...We’ve just been trying and practicing all the time with it, if something were to happen,” said Rose.
College and high school students said going back to online learning would not be a hard transition.
“I wouldn’t mind it. It would be a big change but it’s pretty easy to get used to,” said Anne-Marie Ritter.
“I’d prefer if we could do it in class but I understand that what we need to do for us to be safe and responsible for the school year” said Nick Wirz
Dr. Godard said resident housing is still available to students who need it during online learning and winter break.
