38 residents in Egyptian Health Dept. region test positive for COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in its region on Monday, November 30.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- Female - one in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
- Male - one in their teens, two in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s
- Note: a male was transferred to their local health department
Gallatin County
- Female - three in their 30s and one in their 60s
White County
- Female - two in their 20s, four in their 30s, two in their 40s, one on their 60s, one in their 80s and three demographics unknown (case status in progress)
- Male - two in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
As of Monday, Saline County has had a total of 1,232 positive cases of COVID-19, including 26 deaths. White County has had a total of 681 cases, including nine deaths and Gallatin County has had a total of 219 cases, including two deaths.
