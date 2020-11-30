Purchase Dist. Health Dept. holds drive-thru COVID-19 testing through Dec. 18

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Purchase District Health Department will hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing through December 18.
The testing schedule includes:
- Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Hickman County Health Clinic, 370 S. Washington St., Clinton, Ky.
- Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Fulton County Health Clinic, 350 Browder St., Fulton, Ky.
- Thursday, Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Fulton County Health Clinic, 402 Troy Ave., Hickman, Ky.
- Friday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - McCracken County Health Department, 916 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, Ky.
- Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 7-8 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Ballard County Health Clinic, 198 Bluegrass Dr., LaCenter, Ky.
- Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 9-10 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Carlisle County Health Clinic, 62 John Roberts Dr., Bardwell, Ky.
- Friday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - McCracken County Health Department, 916 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, Ky.
- Monday-Friday, Dec. 14-18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - McCracken County Health Department, 916 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, Ky.
The health department was one of four sites chosen across Kentucky to pilot this program.
Testing site locations will change and will be available on the registration site. They ask that you register for a day and time.
The testing is 100 percent free, and they will not ask for insurance. You do not have to have symptoms or a doctor’s order.
The health department said results will be available within a few days. You will be contacted by text message or phone call.
They said they accept walk-ups, but prior registration is preferred.
This testing event is for ages 12 and older. However, if the test cannot be tolerated by those under the age of 18, you may be asked to follow up with your local primary care physician.
