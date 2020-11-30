Non-compliant sex offender arrested in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police arrested a non-compliant sex offender.
According to KSP, they received a tip on Monday, November 30 regarding a Kentucky sex offender who was not living at his registered address.
They learned John D. Knight, 41, of Paducah, had not lived at his registered address since Nov. 6, and was possibly living in a wooded area behind Kroger on Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah.
Troopers went to the area and found him in the reported location.
Knight was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail on one charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration, first offense.
