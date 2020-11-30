Mo. State Highway Patrol reports 10 deaths from crashes in state over Thanksgiving holiday

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 10 people died in crashes in the state over the Thanksgiving holiday.
This is from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.
A summary of the traffic statistics includes:
- Crashes - 321
- Injuries - 72
- Fatalities - 9
- DWI - 100
- Drug arrests - 78
Of the nine deadly traffic crashes troopers investigated, three deaths were in the Troop C area, two were in the Troop E and Troop G areas and one each in Troop D and Troop H. The Springfield Police Department worked the remaining death.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported zero boating crashes, zero boating deaths, zero drownings and zero boating while intoxicated arrests during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday.
During the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday, troopers investigated 400 traffic crashes, including seven deaths and 166 injuries.
Statewide, they said 11 people died and 634 people were injured in 1,594 traffic crashes.
Troopers arrested 94 people for driving while intoxicated and made 63 drug arrests during the 2019 holiday.
Creighton J. Russell, 31, of Cameron, Mo., died when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving, entered the median and hit a guardrail. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt. He was ejected from the vehicle and hit by an unknown tractor trailer. The crash happened in Clinton County on I-35 southbound at the 34.4 mile marker north of Holt, Mo.
Cassaundra M. Parker, of Dittmer, Mo., died when she was hit by a vehicle as she crossed Missouri Highway 41 at Fiedler Lane in Jefferson County. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Daniel Roberts, 52, of Republic, Mo., died when the vehicle he was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle as it made a left turn from Glenstone Avenue into a parking lot. The crash happened in Springfield, Mo. The driver of Roberts’ vehicle sustained serious injuries. The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle were also injured in the crash, one passenger in that vehicle was not injured.
Jamie J. Brock, 53, of Kennett, Mo., died when the vehicle she was driving crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. Brock’s vehicle then rolled. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. The crash happened in Dunklin County on Missouri Route Y, east of Caruth, Mo.
Joshua S. Crowley, 34, of Van Buren, Mo., died when the vehicle he was driving ran off the right side of the road and overturned in the ditch. Troopers say Crowley was not wearing a seat belt, and was partially ejected from the vehicle. The crash happened in Carter County on Missouri Highway A in Elsinore.
Barney Harris, 51, of Troy, Mo., died when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the south side of the road, he overcorrected, the vehicle started skidding, returned to the road, traveled off the north side of the road and overturned. Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash happened in Lincoln County on Missouri Highway 47 at Mennemeyer Road.
Keith Czarniak, 66, of Springfield, Mo., died when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the right side of the road, became airborne and overturned. Troopers say he was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The crash happened in Christian County on Missouri Highway H south of Chadwick.
Thomas B. Radford, 59, of Redford, Mo., died when the vehicle he was driving went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a large tree. Troopers say he was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. It happened in Reynolds County on Missouri Route K east of Missouri Highway 21.
Daniel R. French, 30, of Pacific, Mo., died when another vehicle crossed the center line and hit his vehicle head-on. Troopers say French was not wearing a seat belt at the time. The crash happened in Franklin County on Missouri Route HH at Wildwood Lane. Troopers say the driver of the vehicle that crossed the center line and hit French’s vehicle sustained serious injuries; he was not wearing a seat bealt at the time of the crash.
A 17-year-old girl from Kelso, Mo. died when the vehicle she was driving ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time, and was ejected from the vehicle. The crash happened in Scott County on I-55 at the 88 mile marker.
