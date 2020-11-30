2 Mississippi Co. Jail escapees caught

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) says two men are back behind bars after they escaped the Mississippi County Jail.
Troopers say 27-year-old Rayshand C. Lyons and 20-year-old Adam E. Milburn escaped from the Mississippi County jail some time on Sunday, November 29.
Both men were taken back into custody late Sunday night, approximately 90 minutes after they escaped.
Details on how Lyons and Milburn got of jail and what led up to their capture has not been released.
