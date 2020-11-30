Marion, Ky. man accused of credit card fraud

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a credit card fraud investigation.
Ryan E. Renner, 27, of Marion, Ky., was charged with one count of fraudulent use of a credit card greater than $500 in a six month period.
According to McCracken County deputies, they were contacted by officers of the Marion, Ky. Police Department in reference to a fraudulent use of a stolen credit card.
Detectives learned Renner made charges greater than $1,100 in Paducah on November 10. They say he bought merchandise at area stores including Walmart on Hinkleville Road, Academy Sports, Footlocker, Spencer’s and Burlington Coat Factory on a credit card that had been stolen from a Marion, Ky. home.
According to the sheriff’s department, detectives knew Renner from an investigation in May where he was an occupant in a stolen vehicle that had several thousand dollars of stolen property inside.
They said the property was stolen from unlocked vehicles in the Lone Oak area during the overnight hours of May 9.
He was summoned to court due to COVID-19 restrictions for receiving stolen property over $500. Since that time, deputies say Renner has been arrested multiple times for offenses including theft, domestic violence, violating a Kentucky emergency protective order and now fraudulent use of a credit card.
He was served a McCracken County warrant on Monday, Nov. 30 at the Crittenden County Jail for his new McCracken County charges.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.