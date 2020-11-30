Making sure your car is good-to-go for cold weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With winter weather approaching, mechanics say it is best to make sure your car is ready for the cold weather.
Plaza Tire Service Manager John Sneed said it’s essential for a person to make sure they routinely check basic items before the cold season sets in so you aren’t stuck on the side of the road.
Sneed said the most important items are checking tire pressure and tread, fluid levels, battery and anything that could cause a problem in the coming months.
“It could be the difference between you getting your car started and going where you need to go and being broke down somewhere and being stranded and stuck somewhere,” Sneed said. “The more you can keep up with the maintenance on your car, the better you’re going to be, really in any type of weather.”
He also suggested making sure you have packed an emergency kit in your car as well just in case but routine maintenance could prevent that from being needed also.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.