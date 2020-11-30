Jury trials suspended in Mo. 32nd judicial circuit through Feb. 26

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Jury trials in Missouri’s 32nd judicial circuit have been suspended through February 26.
According to Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis, an administrative order entered on Oct. 7 suspended jury trials through Dec. 31. However, due to cases of COVID-19 increasing, they have extended it.
“While it is regrettable that the causes pending before the Court cannot be resolved by jury trials, the parties, attorneys, and witnesses all deserve some certainty about when the should make final preparations for trial,” Judge Lewis said in a release.
