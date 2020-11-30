Jackson Co. Health Dept. reports 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 30.
The newly reported cases include:
- Female - two under 10, two preteens, three teens, six in their 20s, five in their 30s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s, three in their 80s and one in her 90s
- Male - two under 10, one in his 20s, one in his 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, three in their 60s, one in his 70s and two in their 90s
As of Monday, the county had 441 active cases being managed. The health department reported a total of 2,753 cases in the county, including 32 related deaths and a total of 2,280 people being released from isolation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.