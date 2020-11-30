Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 142 new cases since Nov. 25

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 since November 25, and eight additional deaths.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 1,794, including 50 deaths.
“We all need to do our best to protect others. Until then, the number of infections will keep rising,” said Kathy Gifford, nurse supervisor for the local health department.
“Kindness. Actually, wearing a mask when we enter a business is an act of kindness because you might be protecting those employees from getting sick,” said Noel Coplen, director of the local health department.
