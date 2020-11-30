Governor, First Lady invite families to candlelight tours, tree lighting ceremony at Mo. Governor’s Mansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are inviting families at attend the Candlelight Tours and annual tree lighting ceremony at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Friday, December 4.
Governor Parson and the first lady will light the 2020 Mansion Christmas tree at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The tree is a 40-foot Norway spruce donated by Doris Baker of Desloge, Mo.
According to the governor’s office, Baker decided to donate her tree because it became too large for her yard.
The Candlelight Tours will begin immediately following the tree lighting. They are free and open to the public.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s tours have moved to a time-ticketed reservation system to allow for responsible social distancing. Reservations can be made by clicking here.
Tickets will be sent via email once a reservation is made. Guests will need to show their tickets upon entering the mansion through the Madison Street gate.
The doors will be open until 8 p.m. on Friday, as well as on Monday, Dec. 7 through Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
During the tours, visitors will be able to walk through the decorated ground floor of the mansion.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.