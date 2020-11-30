Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 30.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,178 new COVID-19 cases and 57 additional deaths on Sunday.
Currently, there are 5,858 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout Illinois. Of these patients, 1,185 are in the ICU and 723 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Illinois is 12.1 percent.
A total of 720,114 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 12,193 deaths.
Currently,10,431,018 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
