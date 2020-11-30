Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 30.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 2,803 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Sunday.
Currently there are 1,709 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout Kentucky. Of these patients, 407 are in the ICU and 218 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 9.24 percent.
A total of 176,925 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,896 deaths.
KDPH will update the total number of recoveries and tests conducted on Monday afternoon.
