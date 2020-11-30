Franklin Co., Ill. man arrested on 2 sex abuse charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An Ewing, Illinois man has been arrested in connection with a sex abuse investigation in Franklin County.
Arnold R. Saltsman, 52, was arrested at his home on Thursday, November 26 on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Saltsman was arrested after a months-long investigation.
Saltsman was later released from the Franklin County Jail on Thursday after he posted $150,000 bail.
