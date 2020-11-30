First Alert: Blustery, cold afternoon

(KFVS) - It will be a blustery, cold last day of November and likely be the coldest day of the season so far.
This afternoon will be sunny, dry, breezy and cold.
Highs will be in the mid-30s, but strong northwesterly winds will make it feel like the 20s through the day.
Tonight, expect the low 20s and upper teens with clear skies.
The rest of the week will be chilly with highs ranging in the mid-to-upper 40s.
We are keeping a close eye on Thursday. There is a chance for showers, but if there is enough cold air there could be some snowflakes.
