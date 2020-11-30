Cyber Monday vs. local businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cyber Monday is considered the hottest online shopping day of year, a day where you can save big money on great gifts.
But in the midst of a pandemic, local businesses are still hurting and need your support.
“Now more than ever, because of what has year and where we are, we need for our local shoppers to look for ways to support them.”
President of SEMO Chamber of Commerce John Mehner said even if you find great deals online, you should still check community businesses first.
“If you have not shopped in this region in a while, make sure that you are aware of the variety of things that are available. Take a look at what this region has to offer,” he said.
He said even if you happen to find those great deals online, there are still things you can do to help our local economy, like first, check with local stores to see if they have what you need. Sometimes small businesses will offer you a discount and you can receive your merchandise immediately.
Second, you can do in store pick up. Even though you order online, picking up at the store secures your delivery and gives you the opportunity to make other purchases.
And finally, ask about product availability. If you see it online, there is a good chance your local merchant can get it for you. This way if you have a problem with your item, you can return it where it was purchased.
“We allow people to send us requests what they’re looking for,” he said. “So, we have an online presence, but we don’t have a large presence where we’re nowhere near an amazon.”
Owner of Pastime Antiques Jim Maevers said that’s because his inventory is always changing.
“We have a lot of items in the store that people could use for Christmas or could use for gifts, and coming in the store is the best way to see the unique items we have and supporting the small towns.”
Because in the small business world, every dollar they make is greatly appreciated.
Most Cyber Monday deals end Monday at midnight but you can still get a great deal throughout the year at your local small business.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.