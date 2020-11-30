Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 73 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death on Monday

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, November 30.
According to the health center, the newly reported death was an individual in their 60s.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 5,727 with 70 total deaths. The health center also reported a total of 4,263 resolved cases.
As of Monday, the seven-day positivity rate in the county was 12.2 percent.
The county is at Category 1: Extreme Risk.
In the county’s long-term care facilities, a total of 420 cases of COVID-19 were reported, along with 318 resolved cases and 44 deaths.
The health center reported 74 patients in COVID-19 units. Of those, 27 were on ventilators.
The number of known Cape Girardeau County cases hospitalized was 189.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.