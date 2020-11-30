Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center COVID-19 update Nov. 27-29

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 240 new cases of COVID-19 in the county over Thanksgiving weekend, including two additional deaths.
A breakdown of the days include:
Friday, November 27
- New total cases - 123
- Additional deaths - 2 (an individual in their 70s and an individual in their 80s)
Saturday, November 28
- New total cases - 82
- Additional deaths - 0
Sunday, November 29
- New total cases - 35
- Additional deaths - 0
As of Sunday, the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the county was 5,654 and the total number of deaths was 69.
Cape Girardeau County is in Category 1: Extreme Risk.
