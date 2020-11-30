Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center COVID-19 update Nov. 27-29

As of Sunday, the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the county was 5,654 and the total number of deaths was 69. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | November 30, 2020 at 1:32 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 1:32 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 240 new cases of COVID-19 in the county over Thanksgiving weekend, including two additional deaths.

A breakdown of the days include:

Friday, November 27

  • New total cases - 123
  • Additional deaths - 2 (an individual in their 70s and an individual in their 80s)

Saturday, November 28

  • New total cases - 82
  • Additional deaths - 0
Sunday, November 29

  • New total cases - 35
  • Additional deaths - 0
As of Sunday, the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the county was 5,654 and the total number of deaths was 69.

Cape Girardeau County is in Category 1: Extreme Risk.

