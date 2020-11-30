Blustery Weather Conditions Today!

Cloud cover, due to a strong system off to our east, will persist through the morning. Any leftover moisture could change from rain to snowflakes in the eastern half of the Heartland. Minimal impacts are expected. This bigger impact will be the strong winds. Blustery conditions start off the day with strong northwesterly winds that can gust up to 30mph. This will make it feel like the teens and 20s through the day. It will be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures only reaching the mid 30s by this afternoon. Clouds will be decreasing by the afternoon with sunny skies, but the frigid air sticks around.