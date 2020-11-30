Bi-County Health Dept. reports 75 new cases of COVID-19 in region

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 75 new cases in the region on Monday, November 30.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County
- 46 new cases
- Females - one toddler, one under 10, two teenagers, three in their 20s, two in their 30s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s
- Males - two toddlers, one under 10, three teenagers, one in their 20s, six in their 30s, seven in their 40s, five in their 50s, two in their 60s and two in their 80s
- 3,728 total cases
- 77 total deaths
Franklin County
- 29 new cases
- Females - one tween, two teenagers, six in their 20s, four in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s and three in their 70s
- Males - one in their 30s, four in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s
- 2,144 total cases
- 25 total deaths
Of the new cases, the health department said the individuals are believed to have acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases, social gatherings, church settings, community events or through transmission in the community.
As of Monday, there have been 3,728 total cases in Williamson County and 2,144 total cases in Franklin County, including 77 deaths in Williamson County and 25 deaths in Franklin County. The health department said 1,975 have recovered in Williamson County and 1,133 have recovered in Franklin County.
