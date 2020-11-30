2 arrested in connection to attempted robbery in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man and a juvenile were arrested in connection to an attempted robbery on November 26.
Dennis A. Coleman, 20, of Carbondale, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
A 17 year old from Carbondale was arrested for aggravated assault, and taken to a juvenile detention facility.
According to Carbondale police, at around 6:06 p.m., they responded to the 400 block of West Jackson Street for a report of an attempted robbery.
Officers learned two suspects approached the victim, and one of them showed what appeared to be a handgun. The suspects demanded money from the victim.
Police say the victim confronted the suspects and they ran away, going east. The victim did not report any injuries.
During the investigation, police identified the suspects as Coleman and a 17 year old.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.