Adult, 2 children die in Zeigler, Ill. house fire

ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - An adult and two children died in a house fire on Monday, November 30.
According to the Zeigler Fire Department, Zeigler Police Department and Franklin County Coroner’s Office, the fire department was called out to a house fire at noon on Monday in the 600 block of Vaux Street.
They said 911 callers reported the home was fully engulfed with people still trapped inside, with at least one person was outside of the home and needed medical attention.
Several area fire departments responded to a box alarm for mutual aid.
The first arriving engine company reported extreme fire conditions.
Officers from the Zeigler and Christopher Police Departments and firefighters attempted to enter the home and rescue any victims, but were unable to do so.
One woman outside the home was treated by EMS and then airlifted from the scene to a burn center.
Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler confirmed a total of three victims died in the fire: one adult and two children.
At this time the names of the victims are not being released until identification can be confirmed. Autopsies are pending.
One firefighter was injured at the scene and taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The firefighter was treated and released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Zeigler Police and Fire Departments, Franklin County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Fire Marshal and Illinois State Police.
