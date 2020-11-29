Woman, child die after crash in rural Murphysboro, Ill. on Thanksgiving

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman and child died after a crash in rural Murphysboro on Thanksgiving.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Old Highway 13 and Country Club Road around 5:34 p.m. on Thursday, November 26.
Deputies say evidence at the scene indicated a gray, 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 26-year-old Murphysboro man was going eastbound on Old Highway 13 when he lost control and crossed into the westbound lane. The car hit a black, 2002 Ford F-150 driven by a 30-year-old Hobart, Indiana man.
Passengers in the Impala were identified as a 23-year-old Murphysboro woman and four children under the age of five. All were taken from the scene by ambulance.
Deputies say the Murphysboro woman was later pronounced dead at a Carbondale hospital.
Two of the children were airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital in critical condition. One of the children later died as a result of their injuries.
Two passengers in the Ford F-150 were identified as a 27-year-old La Salle, Ill. man and a 31-year-old Carbondale woman. They were taken to a Carbondale hospital and treated for “non-life-threatening” injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
A crash reconstructionist from the sheriff’s office is investigating the case.
