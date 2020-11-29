Sunday Morning Outlook

After a peaceful start, the weekend becomes more active today and tonight as a weather system moves through the region. We’ll start the day dry with some sunshine, but clouds will be increasing this afternoon and by later in the afternoon light rain is likely to be moving out of Arkansas into our southern counties. By this evening light rain will cover much of the region….with the exception of some northern and western counties which may say mainly dry. Rain will begin to push off to the east overnight as colder and drier air begins to blow in, but rain is still expected to mix with or change to some light snow or flurries later tonight. The best chance of some minor accumulations looks to be in southeastern Illinois east of I-57.
Monday will be the coldest day of the season thus far, as a major upper low develops just to our east. A few flurries can’t be ruled out, but mainly just cold and blustery. Monday night will be the coldest night of the season so far, with a hard freeze. After a rebound Tuesday and Wednesday, yet another upper low will bring rain and snow showers from Wednesday night thru Friday. This system doesn’t look too well organized at this point, but will have to monitor for the potential of some wet snow.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.