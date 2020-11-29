Redford, Mo. man killed in Reynolds Co. crash

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Redford, Missouri man has died following a crash in Reynolds County on Saturday.
The crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. on RT K three miles east of MO 21.
A 1996 Ford F-250 driven by Thomas Radford, 59, was traveling east when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Butler County Coroner.
Next of kin has been notified.
