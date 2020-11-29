2,803 more COVID-19 cases in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases: 2,803
- New deaths: 11
- Positivity rate: 9.24 percent
- Total deaths: 1,896
- Currently hospitalized: 1,709
- Currently in ICU: 407
- Currently on ventilator: 218
Top counties with the most positive cases are: Jefferson, Fayette, Daviess, Hardin and Boone.
The red zone counties for this week can be found here.
Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations, as well as current orders.
Those reported lost to the virus Sunday include two men, ages 70 and 80, from Caldwell County; an 87-year-old woman from Fulton County; a 60-year-old woman from Hopkins County; a 61-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from McCracken County; an 88-year-old man from McLean County; and four women, ages 61, 83, 93 and 93, from Warren County.
Reporting is limited on Sundays. Additional information, including the number of Kentuckians who have recovered from COVID-19, will be reported Monday.
