Highway 94 collision in Calloway Co. sends 1 to hospital

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Sunday, November 29, 2020 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Calloway County Deputies responded to Highway 94 near Clayton Road for a report of a two vehicle injury collision.
Preliminary investigation has indicated Jesse Egner was westbound on Highway 94, driving a green Geo Metro.
Nicole Parker was also westbound on Highway 94, driving a gold Ford Escape.
As Egner stopped for the temporary traffic control device, Parker failed to stop, striking Egner’s vehicle in the rear.
A passenger in Egner’s vehicle, Allyson Cordes, age 27, of Carson City, Nevada, was transported by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services and Calloway County Fire-Rescue Department.
