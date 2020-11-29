First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Patchy light rain, occasionally mixed with sleet, is pushing off to the east this evening ahead of a cold front that will introduce the coldest air of the season. Chances of measureable precipitation look to be winding down early but a few light rain and snow showers are still possible overnight as the cold front sweeps through. Winds will become gusty from the northwest behind the front later tonight….and Monday morning will feature mainly cloudy skies, cold temps and gusty northwest winds. A few flurries are possible Monday morning…especially east of the Mississippi River, but we should dry out and gradually clear out from west to east during the afternoon. None the less, highs in the mid 30s to around 40 in the Bootheel will make it the coldest day of the season so far.