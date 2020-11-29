Decorating homes for the holidays

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - As you drive around, you might find some people out decorating their homes for the holidays and others that are already decorated.
Sunday brought reasonable late November temperatures before a blast of cold air hits the area on Monday, which made it a good day to get out and put up some decorations.
We talked with Josh Gills of Jackson who was stringing up lights and decorating as well.
He said it’s nice out and wanted to tackle the project early.
“I got out here early this morning and got it knocked out as quick as I could so it was done,” Gills said. “That way I have more time to figure out any kinks and stuff if I need to.”
He said overall, he does this for his family.
“Pretty excited about it,” Gills said. “This is one of our more favorite holidays and with a new house here. And the kids, they just absolutely love it. We’re doing it for the kids.”
Gills said he can’t wait to see the smile on his children’s faces when they light up for the first time.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.