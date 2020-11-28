Shoppers swarm downtown Cape on Small Business Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Plenty of shoppers were on hand in Cape Girardeau purchasing those holiday items and gifts.
We saw plenty of shoppers in the Downtown area visiting stores.
One woman we spoke with said it’s nice to be able to help out are businesses, especially during this time.
“Growing up my family had their own small business and I know how important it is to give back to your community,” Tess Tuschhoff said. “These are people that have kids and are in sports and need to pay their bills so it’s the best thing you can do to come out and help them out.”
Tuschhoff said it’s nice to shop at small businesses because it’s a more personal and unique experience.
