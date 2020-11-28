1 person injured in Williamson Co. crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was injured during a single vehicle crash in Williamson County Saturday morning.
The crash occurred around 5:25 a.m. on Illinois 148 at Grassy Road.
A 2006 Tan Ford Taurus driven by Holly Stewart, 35, of Mt. Vernon, was traveling south on Illinois 148 near Grassy Road in Williamson County.
Stewart ran off the road to the right and overturned.
Stewart was ejected from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver was cited for Driving While License Revoked, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Failure to Wear a Seatbelt by a Driver.
