Ky. reports 2,437 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to strengthen their resolve in the fight against COVID-19, with the knowledge that help is on the way.
As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases: 2,437
- New deaths: 14
- Positivity rate: 8.95 percent
- Total deaths: 1,885
- Currently hospitalized: 1,722
- Currently in ICU: 408
- Currently on ventilator: 220
Top counties with the most positive cases Saturday are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Boone, Madison, Kenton and McCracken.
The red zone counties for this week can be found here.
Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations.
Those reported lost to the virus today include a 58-year-old woman from Barren County; an 86-year-old man from Hardin County; a 70-year-old woman from Hart County; a 74-year-old man from Logan County; a 73-year-old man from Marshall County; a 73-year-old man from McCracken County; a 66-year-old woman from Metcalfe County; a 75-year-old man from Monroe County; a 79-year-old man from Scott County; and five women, ages 57, 71, 78, 84 and 86, from Warren County.
