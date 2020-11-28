Jackson business helps out car wreck victim with sales

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Charmed Boutique helped out a young man who was in a very serious car accident.
For all of their sales on Small Business Saturday, they decided to give back 10% to Colton Friese and family for expenses due to the accident.
Willa, the owner at Charmed Boutique, along with her employees, were wanting to help give back and thought this was an excellent way to help out.
“They believe in giving back and especially the community that supports them so much,” Jennifer Willitt said. “I think it was a no brainer for us to say hey, everyone else is doing things for Colton, why not do the same thing. So on a big day like Small Business Saturday, lets give him the proceeds.”
It was on October 16th when Colton was injured and flown to St. Louis.
There has been numerous people, organizations and events from the community to help him and his family since.
