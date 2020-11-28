First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The weekend will get off to a pretty nice (if cool) start, but we’ll finish the weekend with clouds, some chilly rain and even a wet snowflake or two. Today will be sunny and cool, but otherwise pleasant with light winds. Highs look to be mainly in the 50 to 55 range. After a quiet and cold night, clouds will be streaming in from the southwest on Sunday with light rain gradually developing southwest to northeast. The rain is looking lighter and slower than previously, so some areas may make it through the day with dry conditions….with the rain coming in after sunset especially So. Illinois. As the rain pushes off to the east Sunday night we may cool down the atmosphere just enough to change the rain over to some light wet snow….and there could be some trace amounts of snow on raised surfaces by the time it dries out by about daybreak Monday morning…mostly likely in SE Illinois.